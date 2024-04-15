Zelenskyy appoints new deputy chief of President's Office
Monday, 15 April 2024, 16:34
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed former Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi as deputy to Andrii Yermak, Chief of the President's Office.
Source: Zelenskyy's decree dated 15 April on the president's website
Quote: "Mykola Stanislavovych Tochytskyi shall be appointed Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine."
Advertisement:
Background:
- Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the President's Office, was appointed first deputy to Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister.
- It was expected that Mykola Tochytskyi, who served as Kuleba's deputy, would take Sybiha's place. Ukrainska Pravda reported that this was a possible reshuffle scenario.
- Mykola Tochytskyi has been with Ukraine's Foreign Ministry since 1993. He was appointed deputy foreign minister on 29 September 2021.
Support UP or become our patron!