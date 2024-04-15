Zelenskyy appoints new deputy chief of President's Office

Mykola Tochytskyi. Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed former Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi as deputy to Andrii Yermak, Chief of the President's Office.

Source: Zelenskyy's decree dated 15 April on the president's website

Quote: "Mykola Stanislavovych Tochytskyi shall be appointed Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine."

Background:

Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the President's Office, was appointed first deputy to Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister.

It was expected that Mykola Tochytskyi, who served as Kuleba's deputy, would take Sybiha's place. Ukrainska Pravda reported that this was a possible reshuffle scenario.

Mykola Tochytskyi has been with Ukraine's Foreign Ministry since 1993. He was appointed deputy foreign minister on 29 September 2021.

