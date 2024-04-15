All Sections
Zelenskyy appoints new deputy chief of President's Office

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 15 April 2024, 16:34
Mykola Tochytskyi. Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed former Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi as deputy to Andrii Yermak, Chief of the President's Office.

Source: Zelenskyy's decree dated 15 April on the president's website

Quote: "Mykola Stanislavovych Tochytskyi shall be appointed Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine."

Background:

  • Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the President's Office, was appointed first deputy to Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister.
  • It was expected that Mykola Tochytskyi, who served as Kuleba's deputy, would take Sybiha's place. Ukrainska Pravda reported that this was a possible reshuffle scenario.
  • Mykola Tochytskyi has been with Ukraine's Foreign Ministry since 1993. He was appointed deputy foreign minister on 29 September 2021.

