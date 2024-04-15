All Sections
Zelenskyy dismisses deputy head of State Security Administration and appoints new deputy secretary of National Security and Defence Council

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 15 April 2024, 13:42
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed the deputy head of the State Security Administration (SSA) and the deputy secretary of the National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) and appointed a new deputy secretary of the NSDC by presidential decrees dated 15 April.

Source: Presidential decrees Nos. 227/2024, 228/2024 and 229/2024

Details: Taras Hrebennikov, Deputy Head of the SSA, and Oleksii Soloviov, Deputy Secretary of the NSDC, have been dismissed.

By another decree, the President appointed Andrii Kononenko as Deputy Secretary of the NSDC.

Background:

  • Taras Hrebennikov was appointed Deputy Head of the State Security Administration on 31 October 2019. Oleksii Soloviov had been serving as Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council since February 2020.

