All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian equivalent of Russian Lancet drone shown to Zelenskyy – photo

Alona Mazurenko, Roman RomaniukMonday, 15 April 2024, 12:53
Ukrainian equivalent of Russian Lancet drone shown to Zelenskyy – photo
Photo: Andrii Yermak’s Telegram

On 13 April, Ukraine’s Defence Industry Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy examined a Ukrainian analogue of the Russian Lancet UAV which can destroy static and moving targets and carry a 3 kg warhead.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda correspondent; Militarnyi web portal 

Details: On 13 April, Zelenskyy was shown a new model of loitering munition that can strike targets at a distance of more than 100 km.

Advertisement:

The drone, the name of which is still being kept secret, is already being used on the front line against the Russians and has already destroyed a Russian anti-aircraft missile system.

The UAV has an electric engine and is launched from a catapult. Its X-shaped fuselage provides it with high manoeuvrability and the ability to hit static and moving targets along different trajectories. In particular, it is capable of entering a target at an angle of 90 degrees.

The drone can carry a warhead weighing up to 3 kg.

 
Photo: Andrii Yermak’s Telegram

The new device's maximum speed does not exceed 180 km/h, so its main targets will be objects moving slower than 130 km/h, similar to how Russian Orlan-10, Zala and Lancet drones work. Theoretically, it could also target helicopters that are hovering or flying on a collision course.

The loitering munition is paired with a repeater drone which performs the tasks of finding the target, tracking it while waiting for the attack drone, and monitoring the effects of the strike.

Thanks to the repeater, the loitering munition can operate over long distances while enjoying stable communication.

All drones of this system are equipped with highly reliable encrypted communication modules (AES256 standard), which enables them to operate even under conditions of active suppression by electronic warfare systems.

Another innovation is the integration of a machine vision system that is capable of locking on the target and automatic targeting.

The unmanned system is currently at the fine-tuning stage and is being tested for constant use in the combat zone.

The cost of one such drone has not been disclosed, but the developers said that it is commensurate with the cost of most Ukrainian tactical drones.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesZelenskyywar
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
drones
Canada to hand over 450 SkyRanger multi-role UAVs to Ukraine in summer
Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels deliver tonne of explosives over 1,000 kilometres
UK confirms it helped Israel down Iranian drones
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: