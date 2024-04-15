87 combat clashes recorded at combat zone in Ukraine – General Staff report

Over the last day, 87 combat clashes were recorded at the combat zone, with the Russians inflicting 15 missile strikes and 18 airstrikes, as well as 29 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 15 April

Details: The Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions on the Kupiansk front.

On the Lyman front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled four attacks in and around the village of Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 27 attacks in and around the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast; Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to improve their tactical position.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks in and around Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of aircraft, tried to oust Ukrainian units from the occupied borders.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the Russians in and around the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobieda, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried 26 times to break through the Ukrainian defence.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); north of Pryiutne and southwest of Bilohiria (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not abandon the intention to oust Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left (east) bank of Dnipro. During the day they made four unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of the village of Krynky, Kherson Oblast.

Quote: "During the day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces targeted two clusters of [Russian military] personnel and one enemy control point.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted one artillery piece, three clusters of personnel, and four UAV control points of the enemy."

