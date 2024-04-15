All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

87 combat clashes recorded at combat zone in Ukraine – General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 15 April 2024, 19:25
87 combat clashes recorded at combat zone in Ukraine – General Staff report
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the last day, 87 combat clashes were recorded at the combat zone, with the Russians inflicting 15 missile strikes and 18 airstrikes, as well as 29 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 15 April

Details: The Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions on the Kupiansk front.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled four attacks in and around the village of Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 27 attacks in and around the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast; Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to improve their tactical position.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks in and around Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of aircraft, tried to oust Ukrainian units from the occupied borders.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the Russians in and around the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobieda, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried 26 times to break through the Ukrainian defence.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); north of Pryiutne and southwest of Bilohiria (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not abandon the intention to oust Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left (east) bank of Dnipro. During the day they made four unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of the village of Krynky, Kherson Oblast.

Quote: "During the day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces targeted two clusters of [Russian military] personnel and one enemy control point.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted one artillery piece, three clusters of personnel, and four UAV control points of the enemy."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staffwar
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
General Staff
Russians actively attack on Novopavlivka and Bakhmut fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
Russian forces undertake largest number of assaults on Novopavlivka front today – Ukrainian General Staff report
Changes await Right Sector's 67th Brigade after losing positions in Chasiv Yar
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: