Russians actively attack on Novopavlivka and Bakhmut fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Over the past 24 hours, the Russians launched a total of eight missile strikes and 85 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 98 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. A total of 54 combat clashes occurred between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupation forces on the front line over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 15 April

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the past day, these settlements were subjected to airstrikes: Khliborob (Sumy Oblast); Slatyne, Vovchansk, Kupiansk, Podoly, Petropavlivka and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Bilohorivka and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast); Novosadove, Novobakhmutivka, Katerynivka, Pervomaiske, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Netailove, New-York, Berdychi, Umanske, Semenivka, Yasnobrodivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Oleksandropil, Kostiantynivka, Storozheve and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast)."

Advertisement:

Details: Russian artillery fire targeted over 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On the Bakhmut front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) as well as Verhniokamianske, Novyi, Chasiv Yar, New-York and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Umanske, Novokalynove, Pervomaiske and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). The Russians, supported by their aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 16 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) nine times.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continued their attempts to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. They launched four unsuccessful attacks on the area over the past day.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force hit 22 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five command posts and one ammunition storage point belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!