Dutch government pledges additional €4.4 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2024-2026

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 15 April 2024, 19:36
Photo: Getty Images Plus

In the spring budget revision published on 15 April, the Dutch government has confirmed its intention to increase military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the coming years.

Source: This is evidenced by a post on the Dutch government's website, European Pravda reports

Details: The report indicates that in 2024-2026, the Dutch government will allocate an additional €4.4 billion for military and humanitarian support to Ukraine.

A total of €4 billion of this amount is for military support and is spread over the next three years. 

The remaining €400 million will be transferred in two tranches (€148 million in 2024 and €252 million in 2025) for non-military support.

Quote: "Any additional support to Ukraine will be provided within the regular budget and will depend on the next Cabinet of Ministers," the document says.

The government report also indicates that since the beginning of the war, the Netherlands has provided support to Ukraine worth about €10 billion in total.

Last week, it was announced that the Netherlands would allocate at least €1 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024, in addition to the €2 billion already allocated.

In addition to the €2 billion in military support, this year's Dutch support for Ukraine includes €295 million in contributions to the European Peace Fund, €89 million for justice, and €3 million for non-military cyber support.

The same amount of military assistance was fixed in the bilateral security agreement signed by the leaders of Ukraine and the Netherlands on 1 March.

