Security Service targets Russian Nebo-U radar system in Bryansk Oblast
The Security Service of Ukraine has targeted a Russian Nebo-U long-range radar system in Bryansk Oblast, which monitored the sky up to 700 km deep into Ukraine.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Details: The Ukrainians destroyed a modernised Nebo-U system, which helped the Russians detect Ukrainian strike assets and supported bombers attacking Ukrainian border areas with guided aerial bombs.
A UP source says seven kamikaze-type drones hit the US$100 million radar system.
SSU sources confirmed that the system is no longer operational and has "likely turned into a colander".
Now, the Russians have fewer capabilities to detect airborne targets along the northern border of Ukraine.
This is the second Nebo-U system destroyed by the SSU's 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence. The first was destroyed in Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.
Recently, a Kasta-2E2 radar system near temporarily occupied Berdiansk was also destroyed.
