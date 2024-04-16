All Sections
Security Service targets Russian Nebo-U radar system in Bryansk Oblast

Alona Mazurenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 16 April 2024, 11:15
Security Service targets Russian Nebo-U radar system in Bryansk Oblast
Nebo-U long-range radar system. Stock photo: open sources

The Security Service of Ukraine has targeted a Russian Nebo-U long-range radar system in Bryansk Oblast, which monitored the sky up to 700 km deep into Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The Ukrainians destroyed a modernised Nebo-U system, which helped the Russians detect Ukrainian strike assets and supported bombers attacking Ukrainian border areas with guided aerial bombs. 

A UP source says seven kamikaze-type drones hit the US$100 million radar system. 

SSU sources confirmed that the system is no longer operational and has "likely turned into a colander". 

Now, the Russians have fewer capabilities to detect airborne targets along the northern border of Ukraine. 

This is the second Nebo-U system destroyed by the SSU's 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence. The first was destroyed in Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation. 

Recently, a Kasta-2E2 radar system near temporarily occupied Berdiansk was also destroyed.

Subjects: State Security Service of UkrainewarRussia
