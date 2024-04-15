Zelenskyy after intelligence report: Russia will try to intensify their offensive, but we will respond

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to reports from foreign and military intelligence on Russia's military plans for spring and summer at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on Monday.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening video address

Quote: "There were two important intelligence reports – by the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko and Chief of the Defence Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov – on Russian actions in the spring and summer. On what we must be prepared for – in all formats of possible hostile actions. Obviously, the madness in the Kremlin is still rampant, and the occupier will try to intensify assault and offensive actions. We will retaliate."

Details: The President said there was also a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the areas where the situation is the hottest.

Special attention was paid to the battles for the Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk and Kupiansk fronts.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov reported on the implementation of contracts for the supply of shells and drones, as well as electronic warfare.

There was also a detailed discussion about the use of electronic warfare and the protection of critical infrastructure.

Quote: "This applies, in particular, to the energy sector – what is protected and what was, unfortunately, not sufficiently protected. Appropriate conclusions will be drawn."

Details: The meeting also reviewed the necessary actions to restore generation and key energy facilities. They also discussed the state of protection of critical infrastructure in areas near the contact line and in the border area.

It was decided that in the coming weeks, Ukraine's priority in working with partners will be air defence systems and weapons for the military on the contact line.

Background:

The experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian troops are accelerating offensive operations along the entire contact line in Ukraine.

Budanov has previously stated that Ukraine expects Russia to intensify its offensive in late spring and early summer, primarily near Donetsk.

