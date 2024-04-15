All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy after intelligence report: Russia will try to intensify their offensive, but we will respond

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 15 April 2024, 21:48
Zelenskyy after intelligence report: Russia will try to intensify their offensive, but we will respond
Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to reports from foreign and military intelligence on Russia's military plans for spring and summer at a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on Monday.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening video address 

Quote: "There were two important intelligence reports – by the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivashchenko and Chief of the Defence Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov – on Russian actions in the spring and summer. On what we must be prepared for – in all formats of possible hostile actions. Obviously, the madness in the Kremlin is still rampant, and the occupier will try to intensify assault and offensive actions. We will retaliate."

Advertisement:

Details: The President said there was also a report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on the areas where the situation is the hottest.

Special attention was paid to the battles for the Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk and Kupiansk fronts.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov reported on the implementation of contracts for the supply of shells and drones, as well as electronic warfare.

There was also a detailed discussion about the use of electronic warfare and the protection of critical infrastructure.

Quote: "This applies, in particular, to the energy sector – what is protected and what was, unfortunately, not sufficiently protected. Appropriate conclusions will be drawn."

Details: The meeting also reviewed the necessary actions to restore generation and key energy facilities. They also discussed the state of protection of critical infrastructure in areas near the contact line and in the border area.

It was decided that in the coming weeks, Ukraine's priority in working with partners will be air defence systems and weapons for the military on the contact line.

Background:

  • The experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian troops are accelerating offensive operations along the entire contact line in Ukraine.
  • Budanov has previously stated that Ukraine expects Russia to intensify its offensive in late spring and early summer, primarily near Donetsk.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warZelenskyydefence intelligence
Advertisement:

Russians destroy agricultural products on their way to Asia and Africa in Odesa Oblast port

opinionAzov Commander: Why does Azov still not receive Western weapons?

Attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Whole family except 6-year-old boy killed

Zelenskyy holds meeting near Russian-bombed high-rise in Dnipro – photo

Azov Brigade asks to be removed from blacklists blocking supply of Western weapons

China is leading supplier for Russian military complex – Blinken

All News
war
87 combat clashes recorded at combat zone in Ukraine – General Staff report
Zelenskyy: Israel and Ukraine are not in NATO, but we only need will to protect ourselves against terror
Russian forces attack Nikopol district 5 times using artillery and 12 times using drones – photo
RECENT NEWS
22:16
US House Speaker Johnson on aid package for Ukraine: Best possible product we can get under these circumstances
21:39
Russians destroy agricultural products on their way to Asia and Africa in Odesa Oblast port
21:36
Elderly woman killed in Russian attack on outskirts of Kherson
21:26
Protests against law on "foreign agents" continue in Tbilisi – photo
20:52
Ukraine's Defence Forces repel 26 attacks on Avdiivka front – General Staff
20:42
opinionAzov Commander: Why does Azov still not receive Western weapons?
20:38
updatedPentagon ready to send military package to Ukraine immediately after Congress passes bill
20:35
Russian companies begin paying taxes in arrears amid export revenue issues
20:34
Attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Whole family except 6-year-old boy killed
19:53
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief reveals details of downing of Russian Tu-22 bomber
All News
Advertisement: