All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 16 April 2024, 17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked areas closest to the river on the right (west) bank of the River Dnipro in the city of Kherson from their positions on Dnipro’s occupied left (east) bank.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Mrochko said that explosions were heard in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

Advertisement:

An air-raid warning was in effect in Kherson Oblast between 14:37 and 15:17.

Previously: Russian forces targeted Kherson’s port infrastructure on 13 April.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Khersonwar
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
Kherson
Russians target port infrastructure in Kherson
Russian troops attack Kherson, woman injured
Russians strike agricultural business in Kherson Oblast and damage industrial buildings in Zaporizhzhia
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: