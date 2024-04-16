Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank

Russian forces attacked areas closest to the river on the right (west) bank of the River Dnipro in the city of Kherson from their positions on Dnipro’s occupied left (east) bank.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Mrochko said that explosions were heard in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

An air-raid warning was in effect in Kherson Oblast between 14:37 and 15:17.

Previously: Russian forces targeted Kherson’s port infrastructure on 13 April.

