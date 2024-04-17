All Sections
US House Intelligence Committee calls for immediate approval of assistance to Ukraine

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 17 April 2024, 06:51
US House Intelligence Committee calls for immediate approval of assistance to Ukraine
US House Intelligence Committee calls for immediate approval of assistance to Ukraine Mike Turner. Photo: Getty Images

The US House Intelligence Committee has called on Congress to urgently approve assistance to Ukraine by the end of this week after a secret briefing on Ukraine.

Source: Voice of America

Details: A statement was published by Republican Congressman Mike Turner, Chairman of the Committee, and Democratic Congressman Jim Himes, Ranking Member of the committee.

Quote: "We must pass Ukraine aid now. Today, in a classified briefing, our Committee was informed of the critical need to provide Ukraine military aid this week. The United States must stand against Putin's war of aggression now as Ukraine's situation on the ground is critical."

More details: The committee also published this statement on social media.

Subjects: aid for UkraineUSAwar
All News
