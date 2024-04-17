161 Ukrainian children abducted by Russia found in Germany

Ivan Vyhivskyi, Chief of the National Police of Ukraine, during a meeting in Berlin with Holger Münch, President of the German Federal Criminal Police Office, has announced that Ukrainian law enforcement officers in cooperation with German counterparts managed to find 161 abducted Ukrainian children on German territory.

Quote: "Thanks to our cooperation with German law enforcement agencies in documenting the Russian war crimes, specifically the deportation and forced displacement of Ukrainian children, the location of 161 Ukrainian children in Germany who were being sought as forcibly displaced to temporarily occupied territories or deported to Russia and Belarus has been established."

Details: He also noted that Kyiv is counting on its partners' assistance in bringing Russian war criminals to justice both in Ukrainian and foreign courts, and the military-political leadership in the International Criminal Court and special tribunals.

"We are interested in joint actions with our German partners both on a bilateral basis and under the auspices of Europol," Vyhivskyi said.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed support from European partners regarding the inclusion of information about Russian war criminals in the Schengen Information System (SIS).

