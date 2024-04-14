One civilian killed by Russian shelling in Sumy Oblast

One civilian was killed by Russian shelling on the Krasnopillia hromada in Sumy Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories]. Russian troops fired 19 times on the oblast on Sunday in total.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians fired 19 times on border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast during the day. 76 explosions were recorded.

The Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman and Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under fire.

Artillery shelling (17 explosions), mortar bombardment (7 explosions) and FPV kamikaze drone strikes (2 explosions) were recorded in the Krasnopillia hromada. One person was killed in the attack."

