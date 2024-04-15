All Sections
Russian sabotage group stopped in Ukraine's northern Sumy Oblast

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 15 April 2024, 10:24
Russian sabotage group stopped in Ukraine's northern Sumy Oblast
Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Border Guard Service has stopped a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Sumy Oblast in northern Ukraine.

Source: State Border Guard Service (SBGS) of Ukraine

Details: The SBGS said that Ukrainian border guards detected several people belonging to a sabotage and reconnaissance group advancing from Russia during an operation at the Ukrainian border in Sumy Oblast on 14 April. The border guards fired at the Russians, and a gunfight ensued.

Quote: "The invaders fired back and retreated."

Subjects: Sumy OblastState Border Guard ServiceRussia
Advertisement: