Three Russian Iskander missiles hit Chernihiv

Early reports suggest that Russian occupation forces attacked the city of Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles on 17 April.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, in a comment to Suspilne.Chernihiv

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force reported the threat of Russian ballistic missile attacks.

Advertisement:

A rescue operation is underway in the city of Chernihiv. As a result of missile strikes on the city centre, an eight-storey building was destroyed, and four high-rise buildings, a hospital, a higher education institution, and dozens of cars were damaged.

So far, more than 50 people have been reported injured, including three children, and 11 have been reported killed. There may be people under the rubble.

Support UP or become our patron!