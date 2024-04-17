All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Three Russian Iskander missiles hit Chernihiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 17 April 2024, 12:20
Three Russian Iskander missiles hit Chernihiv
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Early reports suggest that Russian occupation forces attacked the city of Chernihiv with three Iskander cruise missiles on 17 April.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, in a comment to Suspilne.Chernihiv

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force reported the threat of Russian ballistic missile attacks.

Advertisement:

A rescue operation is underway in the city of Chernihiv. As a result of missile strikes on the city centre, an eight-storey building was destroyed, and four high-rise buildings, a hospital, a higher education institution, and dozens of cars were damaged.

So far, more than 50 people have been reported injured, including three children, and 11 have been reported killed. There may be people under the rubble.

 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikeChernihiv
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
missile strike
Death toll from Russian attack on Chernihiv rises to 11, 22 civilians injured, people trapped under the rubble – photo, video
Russians attack Chernihiv with missiles, killing and injuring people
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: