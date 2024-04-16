All Sections
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 16 April 2024, 15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
Stock photo: Getty Images

On 16 April, Russians struck the town of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, hitting a post office building.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast National Police on Telegram; Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At 14:00, the invaders used a guided aerial bomb to attack Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district. They struck the building of Ukrposhta [Ukrainian postal service]."

The attack reportedly injured two people, a 50-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman. The necessary services are currently in operation at the site of the attack. Law enforcement agents initiated criminal proceedings into the violation of laws and customs of war.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastmissile strike
