Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people

On 16 April, Russians struck the town of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, hitting a post office building.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast National Police on Telegram; Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At 14:00, the invaders used a guided aerial bomb to attack Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district. They struck the building of Ukrposhta [Ukrainian postal service]."

The attack reportedly injured two people, a 50-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman. The necessary services are currently in operation at the site of the attack. Law enforcement agents initiated criminal proceedings into the violation of laws and customs of war.

