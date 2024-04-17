All Sections
Death toll from Russian attack on Chernihiv rises to 11, 22 civilians injured, people trapped under the rubble – photo, video

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 17 April 2024, 11:20
Russian forces struck a densely populated area of the city of Chernihiv on the morning of 17 April, killing 11 people, including a 25-year-old police officer, and injuring 22 more. 

Source: Oleksandr Lomako, the acting mayor of Chernihiv, on Telegram; Andrii Zhydenko, CEO of Chernihiv Oblast Hospital, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Telegram; Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Klymenko: "Chernihiv. Emergency services are dealing with the aftermath of missile attacks on the city. 11 killed, 22 injured as of now. We have reports of at least three missing persons. There are still people under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing."

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Details: Klymenko said that a 25-year-old police lieutenant was among those killed in the Russian attack. The policewoman lived in a neighbouring house and was at home on sick leave. She received a fatal shrapnel wound.

 
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

The State Emergency Service released a video of the rescue of one of the injured.

Details: At least five people have been reported as injured. Buildings, many cars, and social and municipal infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

Quote from Lomako: "Three explosions occurred in the city at 09:03. It is not quite the central part of the city, but a densely populated residential area. There was a direct hit to a social infrastructure building – an 8-storey building. Elements of the walls from the 2nd to the 5th floor and an extension to it have been visually destroyed."

 

The Chernihiv Oblast Blood Centre reported an urgent need for blood. They especially need the help of O-negative donors.

Andrii Zhydenko, CEO of the Chernihiv Oblast Hospital, said that nine people had been taken to his medical facility alone.

 

Quote from Zhydenko: "We have admitted nine people. Three are in a serious condition, the rest are in a moderate condition. Most of the injured were taken to the Chernihiv district hospital, as it is located near the epicentre of the strike."

Details: The official explained that the injured had suffered mine-blast, craniocerebral and chest injuries, and damage to the vascular system of the extremities.  

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that this wouldn’t have happened if Ukraine had received enough air defence assets and if the world had had sufficient determination to counter Russia’s terror.

"Determination matters. Support matters. Ukraine’s determination is sufficient. What is needed is the partners’ determination and support that will reflect this," he noted.

Background: 

  • On the morning of 17 April, Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in a number of oblasts due to the threat of Russian missile strikes.
  • The Russians attacked the city of Chernihiv with three missiles. Civil and social infrastructure was hit, causing casualties and fatalities.

Subjects: Chernihivmissile strikecasualties
