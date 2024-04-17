Ukrainska Pravda sources: Ukrainian drones strike Russian radar in Mordovia again – video

Ukrainian drones attacked the 590th Separate Radio Engineering unit of Military Unit 84680, located in the Russian city of Kovylkino in the Republic of Mordovia, on 17 April.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: UP sources reported that the DIU carried out a special operation.

Advertisement:

The target of the UAV strike was the 29B6 Container, an over-the-horizon radar with a target detection range of about 3000 km and a detection height of over 100 km. The distance from the Ukrainian border to the strike location is approximately 580 kilometres.

The two-coordinate 29B6 Container over-the-horizon radar is part of the air and space reconnaissance and warning system. The first sample of the Container radar was constructed by the Russians in Kovylkino, Mordovia, in 2000-2002.

Residents report hearing explosions around 09:00 through messaging apps. Videos are also being shared online showing a pillar of smoke at the site of the Container radar after the drone strike.

Українські дрони знову атакували російську загоризонтну РЛС "Контейнер" у Мордовії. За даними УП, це операція ГУР

ВІДЕО з соцмереж pic.twitter.com/EzMWviLavv — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 17, 2024

The first attack on the over-the-horizon radar in Kovylkino was reported on 11 April. Media reports indicate that the command post building was damaged during that attack.

UP sources say the consequences of the current attack are currently being clarified.

Support UP or become our patron!