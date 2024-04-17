All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainska Pravda sources: Ukrainian drones strike Russian radar in Mordovia again – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 17 April 2024, 13:03
Ukrainska Pravda sources: Ukrainian drones strike Russian radar in Mordovia again – video
screenshot

Ukrainian drones attacked the 590th Separate Radio Engineering unit of Military Unit 84680, located in the Russian city of Kovylkino in the Republic of Mordovia, on 17 April.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: UP sources reported that the DIU carried out a special operation.

Advertisement:

The target of the UAV strike was the 29B6 Container, an over-the-horizon radar with a target detection range of about 3000 km and a detection height of over 100 km. The distance from the Ukrainian border to the strike location is approximately 580 kilometres.

The two-coordinate 29B6 Container over-the-horizon radar is part of the air and space reconnaissance and warning system. The first sample of the Container radar was constructed by the Russians in Kovylkino, Mordovia, in 2000-2002.

Residents report hearing explosions around 09:00 through messaging apps. Videos are also being shared online showing a pillar of smoke at the site of the Container radar after the drone strike.

The first attack on the over-the-horizon radar in Kovylkino was reported on 11 April. Media reports indicate that the command post building was damaged during that attack.

UP sources say the consequences of the current attack are currently being clarified.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: drones
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
drones
Latvia to send Ukraine first batch of drone coalition UAVs
UK Foreign Secretary explains why UK can't help Ukraine down air targets like it did with Israel
Canada to hand over 450 SkyRanger multi-role UAVs to Ukraine in summer
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: