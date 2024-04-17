All Sections
Ukrainian court sentences Russian captive to 12 years' imprisonment for firing on civilian car near Bucha

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 17 April 2024, 15:39
Radik Gukasyan. Photo: Security Service of Ukraine

A Ukrainian court has sentenced a Russian soldier who fired on a car while a civilian man was in it near Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, before he was later captured. He will spend 12 years behind bars.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) on Telegram 

Details: According to the SSU, the convicted man is Radik Gukasyan, a 29-year-old contract soldier from the 331st Parachute Regiment of the 98th Airborne Division of the Russian army.

During the battle for Kyiv, Gukasyan, along with other Russian soldiers, fired on a civilian car near Bucha, killing the driver. To cover up the crime, the Russians buried the murdered man’s body in the forest.

Ukrainian defenders captured Gukasyan during fighting on the Kherson front in August 2022.

The investigation found that the perpetrator had been part of the Russian occupation group which had participated in the full-scale Russian invasion from the first few days.

While in Kyiv Oblast, Gukasyan and his accomplices attacked and robbed local people’s homes, sending the looted items back to Russia.

According to the SSU, Gukasyan was found guilty under Art. 28.2 and Art. 438 parts 1 and 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

In view of his cooperation with the investigation, the court sentenced the Russian to 12 years in prison.

Reference: The Russian army entered Bucha on 27 February 2022. During the 33 days of occupation, Russian soldiers committed more than 9,000 war crimes in the vicinity of Bucha and killed over 1,400 civilians, including 37 children. The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the city on 31 March.

