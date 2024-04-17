Law on changes to mobilisation conditions in Ukraine to come into force in a month

The law on improving certain issues of mobilisation, military registration and military service was published in Holos Ukrainy (lit. the Voice of Ukraine), the official newspaper of the Ukrainian parliament, on 17 April.

Details: Based on clause 1 of the transitional provisions, Law No 3633-IX on Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilisation and Military Registration comes into force on 17 May, i.e. one month after its official release.

Background:

On 11 April, the Ukrainian parliament passed a law on improving certain issues of mobilisation, military registration and military service.

A total of 283 lawmakers supported the bill.

The primary change in the law, compared to its original version, is the removal of specific deadlines for the demobilisation of military personnel.

The Ukrainian parliament instructed the government to pass a separate statute governing the demobilisation and rotation of military personnel.

On Tuesday, 16 April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law.

