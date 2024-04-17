NATO Secretary General announces Ukraine-NATO Council meeting requested by Zelenskyy

A Ukraine-NATO Council meeting requested by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be held on 19 April and will focus on Ukraine’s urgent weaponry needs.

Source: Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, at a press conference in Brussels on 17 April following a meeting with the prime ministers of the Netherlands, Denmark and Czechia, cited by European Pravda

Quote: "President Zelenskyy has asked for a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council. We will convene the meeting on Friday."

Details: Stoltenberg said the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held at defence minister level "to address the urgent needs for more support to Ukraine". Zelenskyy will also attend.

"In particular, I expect there will be a focus on air defence, but also on more artillery rounds, following up the Czech-initiative supported by Netherlands and Denmark," Stoltenberg added.

Previously: Zelenskyy stated after a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief that Western countries could help Ukraine defend itself from Russian attacks, just as they helped Israel to counteract Iranian attacks.

The White House has stated that the US has refused to take any part in hostilities in Ukraine, and for that reason it would not shoot down Iranian-made drones launched by Russia, as it and its allies did in Israel last weekend.

