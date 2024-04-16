US will not shoot down drones in Ukraine, as it did in Israel, because of different threat pictures

The United States will not intervene in Russia's war in Ukraine and will not shoot down aerial targets as it did in Israel.

Source: White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby

Details: Asked whether the US is prepared to shoot down Iranian kamikaze drones as it did in Israel during the Iranian attack, he said he knew the question would come up.

Quote: "Look, different conflicts, different airspace, different threat patterns."

Details: He also stressed that from the very beginning of the conflict, the president (Biden - ed.) made it clear that the US had no plans to take part in hostilities in Ukraine.

Kirby said that the US provides Ukraine with the weapons it needs to protect its airspace: "Unfortunately, we can’t do that right now because we don't have the National Security Supplemental funding that they (Ukrainians) so desperately need."

He also said that the best solution would be to put the aid in the hands of the Israel Defence Forces and the Ukrainian military and pass the bill that the Senate has adopted.

