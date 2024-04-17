Latvia calls for help in protecting Ukrainian skies, as in Israel

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa believes that it is now crucial to help Ukraine protect its airspace from Russian strikes so that its defence is no worse than Israel's.

Source: Siliņa’s statement to reporters after a meeting with President Edgars Rinkēvičs, writes Delfi, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Siliņa stated that the Baltic countries and other EU members continue to support Ukraine, particularly with air defence.

Quote: "And we want to continue supporting Ukraine by searching for air defence alternatives in addition to what has already been done," the prime minister said.

Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that the situation in Ukraine and Israel cannot be compared when it comes to allies protecting their airspaces.

The White House stated that the United States refused to take any combat role in the war in Ukraine, so it will not shoot down Iranian drones launched by Russia, as it did with allies last weekend in Israel.

