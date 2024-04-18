Strike on Dzhankoi airfield: Ukraine's intelligence reports hitting 4 Russian S-400 systems
Thursday, 18 April 2024, 12:59
Four S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and a number of other targets were hit as a result of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' strike on a military airfield in Dzhankoi, temporarily occupied Crimea.
Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)
Quote: "Information from DIU: On 17 April 2024, as a result of a successful operation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the military airfield in the city of Dzhankoi in temporarily occupied Crimea, the following were destroyed or critically damaged:
Advertisement:
- Four S-400 surface-to-air missile systems;
- Three radar stations;
- An air defence assets command post;
- Fundament-M air defence command and control system."
Details: It is noted that the number of Russian aircraft facilities hit or destroyed and the casualty count among the personnel of the Russian occupying army is still being established.
Background:
- On the night of Wednesday 16-17 April, explosions were heard near the military airfield in Dzhankoi in temporarily occupied Crimea.
- Atesh (the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar underground resistance movement in temporarily occupied Crimea) announced that a series of strikes carried out on the Dzhankoi airfield on the night of 16-17 April were successful.
- In his evening address on 17 April, President Zelenskyy confirmed the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on the Russian airfield in Dzhankoi.
Support UP or become our patron!