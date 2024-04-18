All Sections
UK provides Ukraine with equipment for register of persons liable for military service

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 18 April 2024, 20:23
Photo: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

The UK government has supplied Ukraine's Ministry of Defence with the equipment required to deal with Oberih, the Unified State Register of Persons Liable for Military Service, Conscripts and Reservists.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry 

Quote: "As part of the project, SDA handed over 187 laptops, 187 scanners and 187 printers for use in the military enlistment offices. This initiative is part of the UK Special Defence Advisor Programme funded by the UK Government."

Martin Molloy, Special Adviser on Defence at the UK Embassy in Ukraine, stated that the UK government supports Ukraine's digital development.

Molloy stated that the UK is pleased to be a member of numerous reform initiatives, including the IT Coalition and the Drone Coalition. One of the ways they may help is by providing equipment to operate with the Oberih register.

Support UP or become our patron!

