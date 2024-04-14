All Sections
UK confirms it helped Israel down Iranian drones

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 14 April 2024, 17:36
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed that Royal Air Force aircraft helped shoot down attack drones during Iran’s attack on Israel on the night of 13-14 April.

Source: Rishi Sunak on X, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Sunak: "I can confirm that our planes did shoot down a number of Iranian attack drones."

Details: Sunak said Iran’s attack on Israel was a "dangerous and unnecessary escalation" which he has condemned "in the strongest terms".

He said that had Iran’s attack been successful, it would have had dramatic effects on stability in the region.

Meanwhile, UK Defence Minister Grant Shapps thanked the British armed forces for "responding so quickly and effectively to such a serious threat".

Shapps added that all British aircraft returned to base safely after the operation.

Background:

  • Iran launched an attack on Israel using dozens of drones and missiles on the night of 13-14 April. Israel Defense Forces later clarified that there were over 300 air targets in total, including approximately 170 attack drones, over 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles, nearly all of which were shot down.
  • Israel said earlier that the UK and France helped it repel the Iranian attack.

