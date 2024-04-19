Russia loses 870 soldiers, 9 tanks and 21 artillery systems over past day
Friday, 19 April 2024, 08:14
Over the past 24 hours alone, Russia lost 870 soldiers, which brings the total number of Russian casualties in Ukraine to 457,830.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 457,830 (+870) military personnel;
- 7,205 (+9) tanks;
- 13,852 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,658 (+21) artillery systems;
- 1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 762 (+2) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,311 (+27) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,096 (+3) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 15,671 (+53) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,915 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
