Russia loses 870 soldiers, 9 tanks and 21 artillery systems over past day

Over the past 24 hours alone, Russia lost 870 soldiers, which brings the total number of Russian casualties in Ukraine to 457,830.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

457,830 (+870) military personnel;

7,205 (+9) tanks;

13,852 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;

11,658 (+21) artillery systems;

1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

762 (+2) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,311 (+27) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,096 (+3) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

15,671 (+53) vehicles and tankers;

1,915 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

