Russia loses 870 soldiers, 9 tanks and 21 artillery systems over past day

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 19 April 2024, 08:14
Russia loses 870 soldiers, 9 tanks and 21 artillery systems over past day
Photo: Getty Images

Over the past 24 hours alone, Russia lost 870 soldiers, which brings the total number of Russian casualties in Ukraine to 457,830. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 457,830 (+870) military personnel;
  • 7,205 (+9) tanks;
  • 13,852 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 11,658 (+21) artillery systems;
  • 1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 762 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 9,311 (+27) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,096 (+3) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0)  ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 15,671 (+53) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,915 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

Subjects: war Russia Ukraine
war
Russians hit Dnipro: high-rise building on fire, six people injured, woman killed in Synelnykove district
Ukraine strikes Russia with weapons of its own production – ISW
Ukraine may lose by end of year if aid not approved, CIA Director tells congressmen
