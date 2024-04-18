All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish farmers block two more checkpoints on border with Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 18 April 2024, 10:03
Polish farmers block two more checkpoints on border with Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish farmers have resumed blocking the Korczowa-Krakivets and Medyka-Shehyni checkpoints on the border with Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service (SBGS), in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Ukrainian border guards were informed about this by their Polish colleagues.

Advertisement:

The protesters commenced the blockade at the Korczowa and Medyka checkpoints on Poland's territory after 09:00 on 18 April. These checkpoints are situated just opposite to Ukraine's Krakivets and Shehyni crossing points.

Traffic of lorries travelling towards Ukraine is restricted at the Krakivets checkpoint, while traffic at the Shehyni checkpoint is limited both for exit and entry.

Reports indicate that Polish farmers plan to block traffic at Krakivets until 09:00 on 20 April and at Shehyni until 09:00 on 19 April.

Demchenko noted that around 1,500 lorries were queuing in Poland at these points as of Thursday morning (18 April) to cross into Ukraine.

No restrictions on the movement of passenger cars and buses are expected.

Meanwhile, Polish farmers are continuing to block the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints.

Quote: "The protesters are continuing to hamper the movement of lorries there, letting a few vehicles through per hour or restricting traffic altogether. Polish protesters have been blocking lorries from entering Poland through these checkpoints for some time now.

A handful of lorries are still allowed to pass through Yahodyn towards Ukraine, [which is a small amount] compared to the capacity of this crossing. The total number of lorries queuing at these two checkpoints in Poland was around 600 as of the morning of 18 April."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: siegePolandState Border Guard Service
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
siege
Polish farmers lift border blockade at Uhryniv checkpoint
Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April
Polish farmers continue to block 3 border crossings with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: