All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 16 April 2024, 12:03
Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April
Rava-Ruska. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Polish farmers continue to block lorry traffic on three border crossings with Ukraine – at the Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska, and Uhryniv checkpoints. On 15 April, they did not let any lorries pass towards Poland.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrinform and Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Demchenko said that protesters did not allow lorries to pass into Ukraine through the Uhryniv checkpoint.

Advertisement:

Through Yahodyn checkpoint, protesters allow an extremely small number of lorries to exit Poland daily. Over the past day, there were 70 such lorries, despite it being the largest infrastructure route for crossing the border by freight vehicles, capable of passing approximately 1,400 lorries in both directions.

As of the morning of 16 April, approximately 600 lorries were waiting in queues at these three blocked points on the territory of Poland.

Passenger cars and buses are freely crossing the border in each direction; movement for this transport category is not restricted on the Polish side of the border.

Queues also persist at previously unblocked crossing points Krakovets and Shehyni – 900 and 450 lorries, respectively. However, according to the capacity of each checkpoint, there is intensive traffic in both directions on these routes, said Demchenko.

In response to clarifying questions from Ukrainska Pravda, the spokesperson noted that at the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints, Ukrainian lorries have consistently had zero crossings for some time.

Demchenko said that Polish protesters are changing their approach regarding the Uhryniv checkpoint: either they do not allow lorries to pass at all, or they allow only a few lorries to cross the border.

As of 12:00 from the beginning of the day on 16 April, five lorries passed into Ukraine and zero into Poland through the Uhyniv checkpoint.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: siegePolandState Border Guard Service
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
siege
Polish farmers continue to block 3 border crossings with Ukraine
Polish farmers blockade Uhryniv checkpoint for Ukrainian lorries again
Polish protesters continue to block 3 border checkpoints
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: