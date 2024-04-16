Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

Polish farmers continue to block lorry traffic on three border crossings with Ukraine – at the Yahodyn, Rava-Ruska, and Uhryniv checkpoints. On 15 April, they did not let any lorries pass towards Poland.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrinform and Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Demchenko said that protesters did not allow lorries to pass into Ukraine through the Uhryniv checkpoint.

Through Yahodyn checkpoint, protesters allow an extremely small number of lorries to exit Poland daily. Over the past day, there were 70 such lorries, despite it being the largest infrastructure route for crossing the border by freight vehicles, capable of passing approximately 1,400 lorries in both directions.

As of the morning of 16 April, approximately 600 lorries were waiting in queues at these three blocked points on the territory of Poland.

Passenger cars and buses are freely crossing the border in each direction; movement for this transport category is not restricted on the Polish side of the border.

Queues also persist at previously unblocked crossing points Krakovets and Shehyni – 900 and 450 lorries, respectively. However, according to the capacity of each checkpoint, there is intensive traffic in both directions on these routes, said Demchenko.

In response to clarifying questions from Ukrainska Pravda, the spokesperson noted that at the Yahodyn and Rava-Ruska checkpoints, Ukrainian lorries have consistently had zero crossings for some time.

Demchenko said that Polish protesters are changing their approach regarding the Uhryniv checkpoint: either they do not allow lorries to pass at all, or they allow only a few lorries to cross the border.

As of 12:00 from the beginning of the day on 16 April, five lorries passed into Ukraine and zero into Poland through the Uhyniv checkpoint.

