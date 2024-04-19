Polish protesters continue blocking lorries on border at four checkpoints

Polish protesters continue to block lorry traffic at four checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Source: State Customs Service of Ukraine on the afternoon of 19 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, lorry traffic is blocked for both entry and exit. The flow of buses and cars is unobstructed.

At the Korczowa-Krakovets checkpoint, lorry traffic is reportedly blocked until 09:00 on Saturday, 20 April.

"The demonstrators are demanding limited entrance to Ukraine with five to seven vehicles per hour, regardless of the type of freight," the Customs Service report says.

At the Yahodyn-Dorohusk and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoints, the Polish protesters are continuing to block lorry traffic.

The Ustyluh-Zosin, Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv, Budomierz-Hrushiv and Krościenko-Smilnytsia checkpoints are operating as normal.

Background:

The farmers lifted the blockade at the Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv checkpoint on 16 April.

On 18 April, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged Polish farmers to stop blocking the border with Ukraine, reminding them that Ukraine is in an extremely difficult situation at the moment.

