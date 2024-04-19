All Sections
Polish protesters continue blocking lorries on border at four checkpoints

Mariia YemetsFriday, 19 April 2024, 17:43
Polish protesters continue blocking lorries on border at four checkpoints
Photo: Getty Images

Polish protesters continue to block lorry traffic at four checkpoints on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Source: State Customs Service of Ukraine on the afternoon of 19 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, lorry traffic is blocked for both entry and exit. The flow of buses and cars is unobstructed.

At the Korczowa-Krakovets checkpoint, lorry traffic is reportedly blocked until 09:00 on Saturday, 20 April.

"The demonstrators are demanding limited entrance to Ukraine with five to seven vehicles per hour, regardless of the type of freight," the Customs Service report says.

At the Yahodyn-Dorohusk and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoints, the Polish protesters are continuing to block lorry traffic.

The Ustyluh-Zosin, Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv, Budomierz-Hrushiv and Krościenko-Smilnytsia checkpoints are operating as normal.

Background: 

  • The farmers lifted the blockade at the Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv checkpoint on 16 April.
  • On 18 April, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged Polish farmers to stop blocking the border with Ukraine, reminding them that Ukraine is in an extremely difficult situation at the moment.

