Azov Brigade asks to be removed from blacklists blocking supply of Western weapons

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 19 April 2024, 17:50
Stock photo: Azov Assault Brigade on Facebook

Denys Prokopenko, the Commander of the Azov Assault Brigade, has called for the brigade to be removed from the US Appropriations Bill, which prohibits Azov from receiving Western weaponry.

Source: an article by Prokopenko for Ukrainska Pravda 

Quote: "Nonsense. That’s the first word that comes to mind in the context of the current ban on supplying Azov with Western weapons…

Since 2017, and to this day, a number of US Consolidated Appropriations Bills have contained the following amendment: ‘None of the funds made available by this Act may be used to provide arms, training, or other assistance to the Azov Battalion’. It is also present in this year's Defence Appropriation Bill [...].

I emphasise that the very existence of such amendments and prohibitions not only prevents Azov from performing its combat missions more effectively, but is a blow to the defence capability of our country, tarnishes Ukraine's image on the international level, and is humiliating for the entire Ukrainian army."

Details: Prokopenko stressed that the amendment was added to the bills without any proof, relying solely on the word of the Western media, which formed their opinion under the influence of Russian propaganda.

This amendment is the reason why Azov was not equipped with the most advanced Western-supplied weapons during the defence of Mariupol in 2022.

Even after the 2022 full-scale invasion, the amendment has prevented Azov from sending its soldiers to most of the leading Western military exercises and from receiving the vitally needed weapons that the Allies provide to Ukraine.

There is no evidence or confirmation of the lies that Russian propaganda has been spreading about Azov for the past 10 years.

Nowadays, delegations of Azov soldiers are welcomed in the United States and Europe. Azov members have met with representatives of the US Congress and human rights organisations, and have delivered speeches at the UN, the Council of Europe, and leading Western universities.

Prokopenko stressed that Azov is welcomed at the highest level throughout the West, yet it is still not given weapons.

The commander added that Azov was the first military unit in Ukraine to adopt NATO standards on its own initiative: "With no Western weapons, we have become one of the most combat-ready units in the country in 10 years."

Prokopenko called for Azov to be removed from the US Appropriations Bill and all blacklists.

Azov
Why does Azov still not receive Western weapons?
Azov soldiers post video of Russian convoy being smashed and Russian tank being captured
Azov Brigade shows Russian soldiers being killed in close combat – video
