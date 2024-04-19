Netherlands provide Ukraine with €200 million for air defence

More than €200,000 had been allocated for the delivery of air defence and artillery shells to Kyiv, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said at the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting on Friday 19 April.

Details: During the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, Ollongren emphasised that Ukraine requires air defence and artillery ammunition, otherwise "the situation threatens to become critical."

Quote: "The equipment now supplied by the Netherlands is already on the European continent and will be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible. Now we must all do whatever we can to help Ukraine," she continued.

Among other things, €150 million from the package will go towards Germany's initiative to find air defence equipment for Ukraine. Another €60 million will be spent on short-range air defence systems, specifically to counter drones.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence has recently declared its support for the Estonian proposal to promptly provide artillery ammunition to Ukraine from existing stocks, having previously committed €250,000 to the Czech initiative to purchase shells.

Earlier, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that some members announced specific obligations to supply further military assistance to Ukraine at a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council on 19 April.

Stoltenberg also said that he expects new announcements of support containing air defence for Ukraine in the near future.

