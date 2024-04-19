All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief reveals details of downing of Russian Tu-22 bomber

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 19 April 2024, 19:53
The wreckage of the downed Russian Tu-22 bomber. Photo: Vladimir Vladimirov, Governor of Stavropol Krai

The Ukrainian military had been on high alert for a week before the downing of the Russian Tu-22M3 bomber, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has revealed.

Source: Budanov in a comment to BBC Ukraine

Quote: "For a week we were, put it this way, lying in ambush. We were waiting for it to reach the right line."

Details: Budanov said the plane was hit from a distance of 308 km.

According to Defence Intelligence, the Russians have other aircraft of this type. However, Budanov said that "this is the first downing of a long-range aircraft in this war", and it will "make Odesa a little bit safer".

Budanov explained that Tu-22M3 aircraft use Kh-22 missiles, "which have perhaps brought the most destruction to the city".

Now the Russians will have to look for new lines for launching missiles, and they will be forced to use "only ground systems for strikes on Odesa, and missiles from long-range aircraft and from the sea," Budanov said.

Background: 

  • On 19 April, a Tu-22M3 long-range strategic missile-carrying bomber crashed in Russia's Stavropol Krai. Russia uses these aircraft to launch strikes on Ukraine. Early reports indicated that the pilots had ejected, one member of the crew had been killed, two are in hospital, and the fourth is being searched for.
  • Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported that Ukraine’s Air Force and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine had destroyed a Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber that carries Kh-22 cruise missiles.
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had previously stated that Ukraine, as a country defending itself against aggression, has the right to strike "legitimate military targets" outside its borders.

