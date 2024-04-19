Ukrainian defenders down Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber for the first time – video
Ukraine’s Air Force and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber that carries Kh-22 cruise missiles.
Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram
Quote: "For the first time, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, in cooperation with Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, have brought down a Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber – a carrier of Kh-22 cruise missiles, which Russian terrorists use to hit peaceful Ukrainian cities. During today's attack, two such missiles were downed for the first time."
Details: Oleshchuk emphasised that Ukraine needs more assets and more missiles to better protect the frontline territories from Russian terrorism.
Background: On 19 April, a Tu-22M3 long-range strategic missile-carrying bomber crashed in Russia's Stavropol Krai. Russia uses these aircraft to launch strikes on Ukraine.
У Ставропольському краї РФ упав літак. Відео з Telegram-каналу Astra pic.twitter.com/juoZBXR6sS— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 19, 2024
Early reports indicated that the pilots had ejected.
Why it is important: Russia launches Kh-22 missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft. The Mozdok military airfield (North Ossetia, Russia) is located near the border with the Stavropol Krai, where these strategic bombers of Russia's Aerospace Forces are based.
