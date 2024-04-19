Ukraine's Defence Forces repel 26 attacks on Avdiivka front – General Staff

Over the past day, 79 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone. The Russians launched 25 missile attacks and 52 airstrikes, as well as 42 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 19 April

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled nine attacks near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove and Kreminna (in Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (in Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to breach the Ukrainian defence.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled 15 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (in Luhansk Oblast); Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka (in Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to improve their tactical positions.

On the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian forces repelled 26 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Umanske, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (in Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Pobieda (in Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to breach the Ukrainian defence 16 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians supported by aircraft attacked the Ukrainian positions near Staromaiorske (in Donetsk Oblast) and to the northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast four times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not give up attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. Within the last 24 hours, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Krynky in Kherson Oblast six times, but to no avail.

Quote: "During the day the aircraft of the Defence Forces launched attacks on six clusters of manpower and a control point of the enemy."

