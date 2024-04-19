All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Defence Forces repel 26 attacks on Avdiivka front – General Staff

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 19 April 2024, 20:52
Ukraine's Defence Forces repel 26 attacks on Avdiivka front – General Staff
Photo: 148th Separate Artillery Brigade

Over the past day, 79 combat clashes occurred in the combat zone. The Russians launched 25 missile attacks and 52 airstrikes, as well as 42 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 19 April

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

Advertisement:

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled nine attacks near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove and Kreminna (in Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (in Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to breach the Ukrainian defence.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces repelled 15 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (in Luhansk Oblast); Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka (in Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to improve their tactical positions.

On the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian forces repelled 26 Russian attacks near the settlements of Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Umanske, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (in Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Pobieda (in Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to breach the Ukrainian defence 16 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians supported by aircraft attacked the Ukrainian positions near Staromaiorske (in Donetsk Oblast) and to the northwest of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast four times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not give up attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. Within the last 24 hours, the Russians, supported by aircraft, attacked Ukrainian forces near the settlement of Krynky in Kherson Oblast six times, but to no avail.

Quote: "During the day the aircraft of the Defence Forces launched attacks on six clusters of manpower and a control point of the enemy."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: General Staffwar
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
General Staff
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
Over 100 combat clashes between Ukrainian defenders and Russian forces occur in one day – Ukrainian General Staff
Spokeswoman for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South fired
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:40
Lukashenko claims life in Belarus has never been better than it is today
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
All News
Advertisement: