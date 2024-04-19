All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Spokeswoman for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South fired

Iryna BalachukFriday, 19 April 2024, 08:17
Spokeswoman for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South fired
Nataliia Humeniuk. Photo: mediacenter.org.ua

Nataliia Humeniuk has been dismissed from her post as the head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has carried out rotational measures regarding the head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South).

Advertisement:

A decision has specifically been made that Colonel Nataliia Humeniuk’s secondment will be aborted and she will be dismissed from the assets and personnel of the relevant group of troops as of 19 April 2024."

Details: The General Staff added that the selection of a suitable specialist who "will become the 'voice' of the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South" is underway.

"The Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden will operate as usual, organising cooperation with media representatives who have the appropriate accreditation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the General Staff assured.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: freedom of speechwarGeneral Staffmedia
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
freedom of speech
Over 150 media professionals appeal to Ukrainian parliament to dismiss spokeswoman for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South
US supports Zelenskyy's statement on pressure on media – US Ambassador
Ukraine's Security Service head vows to safeguard freedom of speech to G7 ambassadors following Bihus.Info scandal
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: