Spokeswoman for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South fired

Nataliia Humeniuk has been dismissed from her post as the head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has carried out rotational measures regarding the head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South).

A decision has specifically been made that Colonel Nataliia Humeniuk’s secondment will be aborted and she will be dismissed from the assets and personnel of the relevant group of troops as of 19 April 2024."

Details: The General Staff added that the selection of a suitable specialist who "will become the 'voice' of the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South" is underway.

"The Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden will operate as usual, organising cooperation with media representatives who have the appropriate accreditation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the General Staff assured.

Background:

A number of journalists appealed to Ukraine's military leadership to dismiss Humeniuk because she "has banned coverage of Russian war crimes and is not allowing the defenders of Kherson Oblast to be filmed".

Humeniuk herself has denied the allegations made in the journalists' statement.

On 18 April, more than 150 media professionals from Ukraine and abroad appealed to the Ukrainian Parliamentary Committee on Freedom of Speech, demanding that Humeniuk be dismissed.

