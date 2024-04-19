Elderly woman killed in Russian attack on outskirts of Kherson

Russia attacked the outskirts of the city of Kherson from the occupied left (east) bank of the Dnipro River on the evening of 19 April, killing an 80-year-old woman.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Details: The attack was launched at about 20:00 on 19 April.

During the attack the woman was outside and received fatal injuries.

The details of the incident are being specified.

Background:

The Russian forces are constantly attacking the city of Kherson from the left bank of the Dnipro River. On 13 April they struck the port infrastructure of the city. The Russians also struck residential quartiers of the settlements of the region, damaging an apartment block and 17 private houses.

A pre-school was also struck.

Five people were injured due to Russian aggression.

