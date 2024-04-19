All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US to start supplying Ukraine with armament "right away" after Congress' decision – White House

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 19 April 2024, 23:10
US to start supplying Ukraine with armament right away after Congress' decision – White House
Karine Jean-Pierre. Stock photo: Getty Images

The White House expects that the supply of American military aid will start "right away" after the supplementary funding is adopted by the US Congress.

Source: Karine Jean-Pierre, spokesperson of the White House, at the briefing on 19 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked how quickly the US will begin supplying Ukraine with new military aid after the decision of the Congress, Jean-Pierre replied: "Right away". She added that Joe Biden’s administration has many times stressed the necessity of a quick decision by the lawmakers.

Advertisement:

"We’ve been saying, … they have been losing ground because of Congress inaction. But we are very grateful to see that the House is moving in a bipartisan way. We want (the aid package – ed.) to get that out of the House, out of the Senate, to the desk of the president and he will sign it right away," she added.

Jean-Pierre noted that Putin’s goal in Ukraine is to "take over their sovereign territory".

"And we cannot allow that. We know what happens when you do not stop a tyrant, when you do not stop a dictator, and we cannot have that history repeat itself," Jean-Pierre summed up.

Background:

  • On 19 April, the US House of Representatives held a procedural vote for four bills on foreign aid, including that for Ukraine, which will then be submitted for consideration of the House.
  • The voting is to be held on Saturday, 20 April. On this day the members of the House will consider all the amendments which underwent the procedural committee earlier, and will then submit each bill for voting one by one.
  • The democratic majority in the Senate promises not to postpone the adoption of the aid packages.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
USA
US House Speaker Johnson on aid package for Ukraine: Best possible product we can get under these circumstances
Pentagon ready to send military package to Ukraine immediately after Congress passes bill
US Congress takes first step to provide aid to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:40
Lukashenko claims life in Belarus has never been better than it is today
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
All News
Advertisement: