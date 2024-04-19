Pentagon ready to send military package to Ukraine immediately after Congress passes bill

The Pentagon has stated that it is ready to promptly send a military aid package to Ukraine after the US Congress approves the relevant bill.

Source: Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder, as quoted by Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh on Twitter, European Pravda reports

Ryder also said that this package, in particular, will include air defence equipment.

Quote: "As we've done in the past, we can move within days... The package would likely include things like air defence and artillery capabilities," the official said.

Update: Politico also reported that the Pentagon was preparing a package which would include artillery and air defence. Unnamed American officials stated that there so far has been no final decision on the package which may become the first after the voting in the Congress.

The representatives of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry are working on the content of the package which would quickly undergo the bureaucratic procedure after the law is adopted and signed by the US president, one of the officials reported.

"They will have that recommendation to the secretary very quickly, and that gets to the president shortly thereafter," the official said.

The source revealed that a lot of American weapons are already in storage all across Europe, and can be sent to Ukraine immediately. Some types of armament can be delivered to Ukraine in a few days, others may be delivered in several weeks.

Previously:

On 19 April, the US House of Representatives held a procedural vote on four foreign aid bills, including one on Ukraine, which allows them to be brought to the floor of the House later.

The House is expected to vote on the package of bills on Saturday, 20 April. On that day, members of the House will consider all the amendments that previously passed the procedural committee and then put each bill to a vote in turn.

