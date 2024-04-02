All Sections
Ukraine's forces destroy record number of Russian artillery systems in March

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 2 April 2024, 16:29
Ukraine's forces destroy record number of Russian artillery systems in March
Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In March 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 976 Russian artillery systems, the highest number since Russia's full-scale invasion began.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry on Telegram 

Quote: "This is the highest figure recorded in a single month since the start of the full-scale invasion. Ukrainian soldiers' efforts have yielded an impressive result. Ukraine will win!"

Click to enlarge the image
Infographic: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry 

