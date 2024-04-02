All Sections
US Secretary of State warns of "critical moment" in Russia's war against Ukraine

Mariia Yemets, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 2 April 2024, 16:52
US Secretary of State warns of critical moment in Russia's war against Ukraine
Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State. Stock photo: Getty Images

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has stated during his visit to France that a "critical moment" has begun in Russia’s war against Ukraine, and once again urged the US Congress to unblock American funding and supply Ukraine with the aid it needs.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Details: Blinken stated during his trip to Paris that a "critical moment" is underway in the war, and Ukraine needs more support from its partners.

Advertisement:

"It is absolutely essential to get Ukrainians what they continue to need to defend themselves, particularly when it comes to munitions and air defences," Blinken told reporters.

"It's another reason why the supplementary budget request that President (Joe) Biden has made to (the U.S.) Congress must be fulfilled as quickly as possible," Blinken added.

Blinken and French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu had visited a factory where arms producer Nexter produces Caesar howitzer cannons. Lecornu said Nexter was working to produce 12 Caesar cannons a month compared to six it does at the moment.

Blinken will also hold talks with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and President Emmanuel Macron. The central topic on the agenda will likely be the latest events in the Middle East.

Previously:

  • The US Department of State warned China against supplying any aid for Russia in its war against Ukraine.
  • Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, said that the US aid package for Ukraine will include "some important innovations", including the possibility of extending a US loan to Ukraine.
  • At the same time, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a member of the US House of Representatives and Trump's ally, initiated the resignation of House Speaker and fellow Republican Johnson, blaming him for excessive concessions in the measures on the border with Mexico. Johnson reported that he planned to meet with her. It is unknown whether Greene will be able to gain enough votes for her initiative.

Support UP or become our patron!

