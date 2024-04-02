Russians strike village in Kupiansk district, killing man and injuring child

On the evening of 2 April, Russian troops targeted the village of Novoosynove in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district. One person died, while a child was injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The invaders opened fire on the settlement around 17:00. A 59-year-old civilian man died on site.

Advertisement:

An 11-year-old boy with injuries was admitted to a medical facility."

Support UP or become our patron!

