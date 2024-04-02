62 combat clashes occur over past day, most of them on Novopavlivka front – General Staff report

A total of 62 combat clashes occurred on the front line over the past 24 hours. The Russians launched 2 missile strikes and 43 airstrikes and fired 39 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 2 April

Quote: "Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force struck one anti-aircraft missile system and 13 areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

Units from Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck six areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, eight artillery pieces, one anti-tank weapon and one MLRS."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks in the vicinity of Terny (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians did not carry out any offensive (assault) operations.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 attacks near Berdychi, Umanske, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 18 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians carried out two attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Robotyne and northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians carried out one attack on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Krynky (Kherson Oblast).

