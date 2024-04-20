Fire breaks out at energy facility in Russia's Smolensk Oblast after drone attack

A fire has broken out at a petrol and energy facility in Russia’s Smolensk Oblast as a result of a drone attack overnight on 19-20 April.

Source: Vasily Anokhin, the governor of Russia’s Smolensk Oblast, on Telegram

Details: He also said that their air defence system had shot down the drones, but the falling debris caused a container holding fuel and lubricants to catch fire.

Firefighters are working at the scene to extinguish the open flames.

Drone attacks were also reported in Russia’s Belgorod, Kaluga, Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

