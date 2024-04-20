All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fire breaks out at energy facility in Russia's Smolensk Oblast after drone attack

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 20 April 2024, 05:38
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Russia's Smolensk Oblast after drone attack
Photo: Russian media

A fire has broken out at a petrol and energy facility in Russia’s Smolensk Oblast as a result of a drone attack overnight on 19-20 April.

Source: Vasily Anokhin, the governor of Russia’s Smolensk Oblast, on Telegram

Details: He also said that their air defence system had shot down the drones, but the falling debris caused a container holding fuel and lubricants to catch fire. 

Advertisement:

Firefighters are working at the scene to extinguish the open flames.

Drone attacks were also reported in Russia’s Belgorod, Kaluga, Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesRussia
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
drones
Substation ablaze near Bryansk in Russia, reports of drone attack – video
Ukrainian air defence units shoot down 4 Russian Orlan UAVs in Odesa Oblast
Ukraine disregards US warnings and develops UAVs capable of reaching Siberia – The Economist
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:40
Lukashenko claims life in Belarus has never been better than it is today
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
All News
Advertisement: