Ukrainian air defence units shoot down 4 Russian Orlan UAVs in Odesa Oblast

Orlan-10 on the shoulder of a Russian soldier. Photo: Russia's Defence Ministry

A Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile brigade shot down four Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones on 19 April.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South on Telegram

Quote: "Soldiers of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade destroyed four Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAVs in Odesa Oblast on 19 April 2024.

Advertisement:

Background:

On 19 April, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Odesa Oblast, damaging infrastructure and injuring a civilian.

One of the Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, which carried out a missile strike against Ukraine overnight on 19 April, was downed as a result of a special operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the country's Air Force.

Support UP or become our patron!