Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 April 2024, 08:37
Graph: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with ballistic and guided missiles, two of which were shot down, on the night of 19-20 April.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force 

Details: The Ukrainian Air Force noted that the Russians had attacked with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles launched from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, and two Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles launched from the Black Sea.

Anti-aircraft missile units destroyed the two Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles.

In addition, three reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed on the southern fronts – two Orlan-10 and one Supercam.

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forceair defence
