Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight
Saturday, 20 April 2024, 08:37
Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with ballistic and guided missiles, two of which were shot down, on the night of 19-20 April.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force
Details: The Ukrainian Air Force noted that the Russians had attacked with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles launched from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, and two Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles launched from the Black Sea.
Advertisement:
Anti-aircraft missile units destroyed the two Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles.
In addition, three reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed on the southern fronts – two Orlan-10 and one Supercam.
Support UP or become our patron!