Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not retreat, Putin is afraid of us

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is adamant that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is insecure, and that is why he fears Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Brazilian media

Quote: "Believe me, Putin is very much afraid of us, I am sure of it. Because he is an insecure person. Confident people with a large army and great power, with so much in the way of natural mineral resources, don’t threaten the world with nuclear weapons; brave people don’t threaten civilisation, the Earth’s existence and all living things with nuclear weapons. So for me, this guy’s psychological type is completely clear. And knowing this, we shall stand firm in our stance."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that despite fatigue, Ukrainians have no intention of giving up and surrendering to Russia.

"Faith in Ukraine has not disappeared from Ukraine; people’s faith in the Armed Forces and in themselves has not vanished. As for fatigue, I won’t lie – it is there. But there are different perspectives on that – we are all humans. Even when you go to work at a job you love, you still come home tired in the evening. But that doesn't mean you’re not going to go to work the next morning," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukrainians would not give up their plans to join the European Union and that they would protect their values.

"We don’t even have that choice. These are narratives coming from Russia, claiming that everything is bad in Ukraine and the initiative is in the hands of the Russians. This is not entirely true. The Russians have more weapons in their hands right now than our military has. But right now this is a challenging moment, it’s not easy. All the aid will be voted for, step by step, and the weapons [supplies] will resume. We’re not going to just count on it – we will fight for everything," Zelenskyy stressed.

The president added that for Russia, unlike Ukraine, "people don’t matter. What matters to them is victories, but not for Russia – they need victories for Putin." And for Putin, victory means "the restoration of the Soviet Union by destroying other nations and independent countries," Zelenskyy said.

"So Ukraine is not going to retreat anywhere. And we’ll see, we have the appropriate technology, we are fighting to get supplies from our partners. It's not easy, there’s no euphoria. But no one is giving up," the president stressed.

