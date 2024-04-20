All Sections
Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 20 April 2024, 15:54
Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine will sign bilateral security agreements with the US, countries of Northern Europe, and one of the Baltic states in the coming months.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Brazilian journalists

Quote: "As for these agreements, we already have nine of them.

We are nearing a significant agreement with the US, and after it passes the Congress – and I believe we will push through and [they] pass it positively – we will reach this robust agreement with the US.

I would like people to understand that this is not only about military support but also about humanitarian aspects, recovery, financial and energy support.

The whole scope of this powerful assistance is included in bilateral agreements.

And we will continue to conclude [agreements on] security guarantees.

We are getting closer to having our partners from the Baltic countries do so; I expect we will have this result from one of these nations in April.

I think we can have comprehensive agreements in May. I believe that in May-June, we will sign agreements not only with the US but also with Nordic countries. We are preparing for Sweden and Norway."

Details: In addition, Zelenskyy invited Brazilian President Lula da Silva to attend the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in June.

The president stressed that support from Brazil was very important for Ukraine, although for a long time, "Ukraine could not communicate with that country on the truth about the war unleashed by Russia".

