Russia loses 950 more soldiers and 16 tanks over past 24 hours

Russian forces have lost 950 more soldiers, 16 tanks and 41 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

459,530 (+950) military personnel;

7,229 (+16) tanks;

13,896 (+23) armoured combat vehicles;

11,719 (+41) artillery systems;

1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

767 (+4) air defence systems;

348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,379 (+38) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,115 (+6) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

15,785 (+68) vehicles and tankers;

1,926 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!