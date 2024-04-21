Russia loses 950 more soldiers and 16 tanks over past 24 hours
Sunday, 21 April 2024, 07:44
Russian forces have lost 950 more soldiers, 16 tanks and 41 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 459,530 (+950) military personnel;
- 7,229 (+16) tanks;
- 13,896 (+23) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,719 (+41) artillery systems;
- 1,046 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 767 (+4) air defence systems;
- 348 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,379 (+38) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,115 (+6) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 15,785 (+68) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,926 (+8) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
