All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Woman killed and four more civilians injured in Russian attack on Ukrainsk, Donetsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 April 2024, 12:40
Woman killed and four more civilians injured in Russian attack on Ukrainsk, Donetsk Oblast
The town of Ukrainsk. Photo: DeepStateMap

A woman was killed and four other residents were injured in a Russian attack on the town of Ukrainsk (Donetsk Oblast) on the morning of 21 April.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The investigation revealed that Russian troops attacked Ukrainsk with Smerch multiple launch rocket systems at 08:30.

Advertisement:

A woman, 82, has been killed in a hit near her house.

In addition, four men aged 21 to 53 sustained injuries of varying severity. They have been provided with medical care.

Six apartment buildings were damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Russians establish foothold in part of Ocheretyne, Berdychi reported captured

UK intelligence reports 900% surge in murders committed by military in Russia

US intelligence agencies believe Putin did not order Navalny's killing – WSJ

Former Ukrainian journalist killed in action

Ukrainian air defence downs 21 out of 34 Russian missiles overnight

Russia seriously damage equipment at 4 thermal power plants, injuries reported

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian forces stress situation in Chasiv Yar under complete control
Battle for Novomykhailivka: Ukraine's 79th Brigade has destroyed over 300 pieces of Russian equipment in six months – video
Zelenskyy inspects construction of fortifications in Donetsk Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
23:47
Images emerge of results of Ukrainian attack on Russian oil depot in Smolensk Oblast – photo
22:56
updatedAir defence was activated in Kyiv Oblast
22:33
We will fund all social security spending this year and next – Ukrainian PM
21:58
Former subordinate of Russian deputy defence minister arrested in Russia
21:08
Russians establish foothold in part of Ocheretyne, Berdychi reported captured
20:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs at least 7 Patriot air defence systems, allies can't waste time
19:19
Ukraine's defence forces repelled 24 Russian assaults on Avdiivka front today – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:02
3 women injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
18:50
US finds evidence of China's attempts to influence upcoming US elections – Blinken
18:29
Ukrainian soldiers' relatives hold rally in support of clear military service term – photo
All News
Advertisement: