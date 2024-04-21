Woman killed and four more civilians injured in Russian attack on Ukrainsk, Donetsk Oblast

The town of Ukrainsk. Photo: DeepStateMap

A woman was killed and four other residents were injured in a Russian attack on the town of Ukrainsk (Donetsk Oblast) on the morning of 21 April.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The investigation revealed that Russian troops attacked Ukrainsk with Smerch multiple launch rocket systems at 08:30.

A woman, 82, has been killed in a hit near her house.

In addition, four men aged 21 to 53 sustained injuries of varying severity. They have been provided with medical care.

Six apartment buildings were damaged.

