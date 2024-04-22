Fire breaks out in Russia's Moscow Oblast
Monday, 22 April 2024, 00:10
A fire has broken out in Moscow Oblast, Russia, engulfing an area of 1,200 sq. m.
Source: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations
Details: After 23:00, Russian firefighters reported that a fire had broken out in an industrial building in Orekhovo-Zuyevo in Moscow Oblast.
Early reports estimate that the fire covers an area of 1,200 sq. m.
Updated: Russian firefighters later reported that one person had been injured in a large-scale fire in Orekhovo-Zuyevo.
Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry reported at 03:58 that firefighters had extinguished a blaze in Moscow Oblast.
