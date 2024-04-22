Fire breaks out in Russia's Moscow Oblast

A fire in Moscow Oblast. Photo: Prosecutor's Office of the Moscow Region

A fire has broken out in Moscow Oblast, Russia, engulfing an area of 1,200 sq. m.

Source: Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations

Details: After 23:00, Russian firefighters reported that a fire had broken out in an industrial building in Orekhovo-Zuyevo in Moscow Oblast.

Early reports estimate that the fire covers an area of 1,200 sq. m.

Updated: Russian firefighters later reported that one person had been injured in a large-scale fire in Orekhovo-Zuyevo.

Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry reported at 03:58 that firefighters had extinguished a blaze in Moscow Oblast.

